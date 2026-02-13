Sonnet a Day: February 13th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Kara Gillus.

Sonnet 40

Take all my loves, my love, yea, take them all.

What hast thou then more than thou hadst before?

No love, my love, that thou mayst true love call;

All mine was thine before thou hadst this more.

Then, if for my love thou my love receivest,

I cannot blame thee for my love thou usest;

But yet be blamed if thou thyself deceivest

By willful taste of what thyself refusest.

I do forgive thy robb’ry, gentle thief,

Although thou steal thee all my poverty;

And yet love knows it is a greater grief

To bear love’s wrong than hate’s known injury.

Lascivious grace, in whom all ill well shows,

Kill me with spites, yet we must not be foes.

