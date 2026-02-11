© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 11th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:03 AM AKST
The Storm, Pierre-Auguste Cot, 1880
Metropolitan Museum of Art
The Storm, Pierre-Auguste Cot, 1880


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. & 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Maura Gibson.

Why didst thou promise such a beauteous day
And make me travel forth without my cloak,
To let base clouds o’ertake me in my way,
Hiding thy brav’ry in their rotten smoke?
’Tis not enough that through the cloud thou break
To dry the rain on my storm-beaten face,
For no man well of such a salve can speak
That heals the wound and cures not the disgrace.
Nor can thy shame give physic to my grief;
Though thou repent, yet I have still the loss.
Th’ offender’s sorrow lends but weak relief
To him that bears the strong offense’s cross.
Ah, but those tears are pearl which thy love sheds,
And they are rich and ransom all ill deeds.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson