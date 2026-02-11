Sonnet a Day: February 11th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Maura Gibson.

Why didst thou promise such a beauteous day

And make me travel forth without my cloak,

To let base clouds o’ertake me in my way,

Hiding thy brav’ry in their rotten smoke?

’Tis not enough that through the cloud thou break

To dry the rain on my storm-beaten face,

For no man well of such a salve can speak

That heals the wound and cures not the disgrace.

Nor can thy shame give physic to my grief;

Though thou repent, yet I have still the loss.

Th’ offender’s sorrow lends but weak relief

To him that bears the strong offense’s cross.

Ah, but those tears are pearl which thy love sheds,

And they are rich and ransom all ill deeds.