Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 6th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM AKST
Mezzetin, by Antoine Watteau, c.1718
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Mezzetin, by Antoine Watteau, c.1718


Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 8:31 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Curtis Jackson.

Sonnet 23

As an unperfect actor on the stage
Who with his fear is put beside his part,
Or some fierce thing replete with too much rage,
Whose strength’s abundance weakens his own heart;
So I for fear of trust forget to say
The perfect ceremony of love’s rite,
And in mine own love’s strength seem to decay,
O’ercharged with burden of mine own love’s might.
O, let my books be then the eloquence
And dumb presagers of my speaking breast,
Who plead for love and look for recompense
More than that tongue that more hath more expressed.
O, learn to read what silent love hath writ.
To hear with eyes belongs to love’s fine wit.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
