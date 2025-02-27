Sonnet a Day: February 27th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Val Sheppard.

Sonnet 116

Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments. Love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds

4Or bends with the remover to remove.

O, no, it is an ever-fixèd mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

It is the star to every wand’ring bark,

8Whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken.

Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks

Within his bending sickle’s compass come;

Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

12But bears it out even to the edge of doom.

If this be error, and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved.