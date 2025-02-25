Sonnet a Day: February 25th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Cristen San Roman

Sonnet 98

From you have I been absent in the spring,

When proud-pied April, dressed in all his trim,

Hath put a spirit of youth in everything,

That heavy Saturn laughed and leapt with him.

Yet nor the lays of birds nor the sweet smell

Of different flowers in odor and in hue

Could make me any summer’s story tell,

Or from their proud lap pluck them where they grew.

Nor did I wonder at the lily’s white,

Nor praise the deep vermilion in the rose;

They were but sweet, but figures of delight,

Drawn after you, you pattern of all those.

Yet seemed it winter still, and, you away,

As with your shadow I with these did play.