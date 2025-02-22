© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 22nd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 22, 2025 at 12:37 PM AKST
Samson and Delilah by Lucas Cranach the Elder, c. 1528
Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
Samson and Delilah by Lucas Cranach the Elder, c. 1528

Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Suzanne Singer.

Sonnet 57

Being your slave, what should I do but tend
Upon the hours and times of your desire?
I have no precious time at all to spend
Nor services to do till you require.
Nor dare I chide the world-without-end hour
Whilst I, my sovereign, watch the clock for you,
Nor think the bitterness of absence sour
When you have bid your servant once adieu.
Nor dare I question with my jealous thought
Where you may be, or your affairs suppose,
But, like a sad slave, stay and think of nought
Save where you are how happy you make those.
So true a fool is love that in your will,
Though you do anything, he thinks no ill.

