© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 21th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 21, 2025 at 9:50 AM AKST
The French Comedians by Antoine Watteau, c. 1720
Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
/
Digital Image: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; http://www.metmuseum.org/information/terms-and-conditions
The French Comedians by Antoine Watteau, c. 1720

Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Don Pitcher.

Sonnet 74

But be contented when that fell arrest
Without all bail shall carry me away,
My life hath in this line some interest,
Which for memorial still with thee shall stay.
When thou reviewest this, thou dost review
The very part was consecrate to thee.
The earth can have but earth, which is his due;
My spirit is thine, the better part of me.
So then thou hast but lost the dregs of life,
The prey of worms, my body being dead,
The coward conquest of a wretch’s knife,
Too base of thee to be rememberèd.
The worth of that is that which it contains,
And that is this, and this with thee remains.

Sonnet a Day