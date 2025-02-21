Sonnet a Day: February 21th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Don Pitcher.

Sonnet 74

But be contented when that fell arrest

Without all bail shall carry me away,

My life hath in this line some interest,

Which for memorial still with thee shall stay.

When thou reviewest this, thou dost review

The very part was consecrate to thee.

The earth can have but earth, which is his due;

My spirit is thine, the better part of me.

So then thou hast but lost the dregs of life,

The prey of worms, my body being dead,

The coward conquest of a wretch’s knife,

Too base of thee to be rememberèd.

The worth of that is that which it contains,

And that is this, and this with thee remains.