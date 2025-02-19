© 2025 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 19th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 19, 2025 at 8:22 AM AKST
The Sense of Sight, artist unknown, c. 1620
Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
The Sense of Sight, artist unknown, c. 1620

Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Kyle Schneider

Sonnet 63

Against my love shall be, as I am now,
With Time’s injurious hand crushed and o’erworn;
When hours have drained his blood and filled his brow
With lines and wrinkles; when his youthful morn
Hath traveled on to age’s steepy night,
And all those beauties whereof now he’s king
Are vanishing, or vanished out of sight,
Stealing away the treasure of his spring;
For such a time do I now fortify
Against confounding age’s cruel knife,
That he shall never cut from memory
My sweet love’s beauty, though my lover’s life.
His beauty shall in these black lines be seen,
And they shall live, and he in them still green.

Sonnet a Day