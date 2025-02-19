Sonnet a Day: February 19th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Kyle Schneider

Sonnet 63

Against my love shall be, as I am now,

With Time’s injurious hand crushed and o’erworn;

When hours have drained his blood and filled his brow

With lines and wrinkles; when his youthful morn

Hath traveled on to age’s steepy night,

And all those beauties whereof now he’s king

Are vanishing, or vanished out of sight,

Stealing away the treasure of his spring;

For such a time do I now fortify

Against confounding age’s cruel knife,

That he shall never cut from memory

My sweet love’s beauty, though my lover’s life.

His beauty shall in these black lines be seen,

And they shall live, and he in them still green.