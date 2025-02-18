Sonnet a Day: February 18th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.
Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Jessica Golden.
Sonnet 55
Not marble nor the gilded monuments
Of princes shall outlive this powerful rhyme,
But you shall shine more bright in these contents
Than unswept stone besmeared with sluttish time.
When wasteful war shall statues overturn,
And broils root out the work of masonry,
Nor Mars his sword nor war’s quick fire shall burn
The living record of your memory.
’Gainst death and all oblivious enmity
Shall you pace forth; your praise shall still find room
Even in the eyes of all posterity
That wear this world out to the ending doom.
So, till the judgment that yourself arise,
You live in this, and dwell in lovers’ eyes.