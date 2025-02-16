Sonnet a Day: February 15th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Curtis Jackson.

Sonnet 44

If the dull substance of my flesh were thought,

Injurious distance should not stop my way,

For then, despite of space, I would be brought

From limits far remote, where thou dost stay.

No matter then although my foot did stand

Upon the farthest earth removed from thee,

For nimble thought can jump both sea and land

As soon as think the place where he would be.

But, ah, thought kills me that I am not thought,

To leap large lengths of miles when thou art gone,

But that, so much of earth and water wrought,

I must attend time’s leisure with my moan;

Receiving nought by elements so slow

But heavy tears, badges of either’s woe.