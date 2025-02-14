Sonnet a Day: February 14th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.
Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Siobhan Duffy.
Sonnet 43
When most I wink, then do mine eyes best see,
For all the day they view things unrespected;
But when I sleep, in dreams they look on thee
4And, darkly bright, are bright in dark directed.
Then thou whose shadow shadows doth make bright,
How would thy shadow’s form form happy show
To the clear day with thy much clearer light
8When to unseeing eyes thy shade shines so!
How would, I say, mine eyes be blessèd made
By looking on thee in the living day,
When in dead night ⌜thy⌝ fair imperfect shade
12Through heavy sleep on sightless eyes doth stay!
All days are nights to see till I see thee,
And nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.