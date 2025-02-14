Sonnet a Day: February 14th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Siobhan Duffy.

Sonnet 43

When most I wink, then do mine eyes best see,

For all the day they view things unrespected;

But when I sleep, in dreams they look on thee

4And, darkly bright, are bright in dark directed.

Then thou whose shadow shadows doth make bright,

How would thy shadow’s form form happy show

To the clear day with thy much clearer light

8When to unseeing eyes thy shade shines so!

How would, I say, mine eyes be blessèd made

By looking on thee in the living day,

When in dead night ⌜thy⌝ fair imperfect shade

12Through heavy sleep on sightless eyes doth stay!

All days are nights to see till I see thee,

And nights bright days when dreams do show thee me.