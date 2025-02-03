© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 2nd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 3, 2025 at 11:35 AM AKST
At the Seaside by William Merrit Chase 1892
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
At the Seaside by William Merrit Chase 1892

Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Wayne Aderhold with this dedication: Words of love to Ana, Alex and Clarke. With eternal affection, from the Mother.

Sonnet 18:

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate:

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimm'd;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm'd;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;

Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,

When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:    

So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,  

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

Sonnet a Day