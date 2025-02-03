Sonnet a Day: February 2nd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Wayne Aderhold with this dedication: Words of love to Ana, Alex and Clarke. With eternal affection, from the Mother.

Sonnet 18:

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Thou art more lovely and more temperate:

Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,

And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;

Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,

And often is his gold complexion dimm'd;

And every fair from fair sometime declines,

By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm'd;

But thy eternal summer shall not fade,

Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;

Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,

When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:

So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,

So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.

