Sonnet a Day: February 2nd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre
Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.
Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Wayne Aderhold with this dedication: Words of love to Ana, Alex and Clarke. With eternal affection, from the Mother.
Sonnet 18:
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?
Thou art more lovely and more temperate:
Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May,
And summer’s lease hath all too short a date;
Sometime too hot the eye of heaven shines,
And often is his gold complexion dimm'd;
And every fair from fair sometime declines,
By chance or nature’s changing course untrimm'd;
But thy eternal summer shall not fade,
Nor lose possession of that fair thou ow’st;
Nor shall death brag thou wander’st in his shade,
When in eternal lines to time thou grow’st:
So long as men can breathe or eyes can see,
So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.