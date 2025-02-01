Sonnet a Day: February 1st Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet is read by Willy Dunne, with this dedication:

This sonnet is dedicated to my beautiful wife Janice. I love you!

Sonnet 15

When I consider everything that grows

Holds in perfection but a little moment,

That this huge stage presenteth nought but shows

Whereon the stars in secret influence comment;

When I perceive that men as plants increase,

Cheered and check'd even by the selfsame sky,

Vaunt in their youthful sap, at height decrease,

And wear their brave state out of memory;

Then the conceit of this inconstant stay

Sets you most rich in youth before my sight,

Where wasteful Time debateth with Decay

To change your day of youth to sullied night;

And all in war with Time for love of you,

As he takes from you, I engraft you new.