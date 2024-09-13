© 2024 KBBI
Politics 2024

Seward City Council candidate forum

By Jamie Diep
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:04 PM AKDT
John Osenga, Michael Calhoon and Casie Warner participate in a Seward City Council candidate forum hosted by KBBI 890 AM and the Peninsula Clarion at the Seward Community Library and Museum in Seward, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
Jake Dye
/
Peninsula Clarion
John Osenga, Michael Calhoon and Casie Warner participate in a Seward City Council candidate forum hosted by KBBI 890 AM and the Peninsula Clarion at the Seward Community Library and Museum in Seward, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion spoke with Seward City Council candidates John Osenga, Mike Calhoon and Casie Warner at the Seward Community Library on Sept. 12 as part of a candidate forum series.

This is the second candidate forum co-hosted by KBBI with the Peninsula Clarion. The next forum will be hosted by KDLL and the Clarion for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education on Sept. 16 at the Soldotna Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

Election day for municipal races is Oct. 1.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
