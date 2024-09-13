Seward City Council candidate forum

KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion spoke with Seward City Council candidates John Osenga, Mike Calhoon and Casie Warner at the Seward Community Library on Sept. 12 as part of a candidate forum series.

This is the second candidate forum co-hosted by KBBI with the Peninsula Clarion. The next forum will be hosted by KDLL and the Clarion for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education on Sept. 16 at the Soldotna Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

Election day for municipal races is Oct. 1.