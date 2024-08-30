© 2024 KBBI
Homer City Council and Mayor candidate forum

By Jamie Diep
Published August 30, 2024 at 3:53 PM AKDT
(from left to right) Homer city mayoral candidates Jim Anderson and Rachel Lord and incumbent city council candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson answer questions during a forum held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in the Homer Public Library Fireside Lounge in Homer, Alaska.
Delcenia Cosman
/
Homer News
KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion spoke with Homer Mayor candidates Jim Anderson and Rachel Lord, and Homer City Council candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson at the Homer Public Library on Aug. 29 as part of a candidate forum series at the Homer Public Library.

This is the first candidate forum co-hosted by KBBI with the Peninsula Clarion. The next forum will be hosted with KDLL and the Clarion for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Sept. 10 at the Soldotna Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

Election day for municipal races is Oct. 1.

