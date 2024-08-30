Homer City Council and Mayor candidate forum

KBBI and the Peninsula Clarion spoke with Homer Mayor candidates Jim Anderson and Rachel Lord, and Homer City Council candidates Donna Aderhold and Shelly Erickson at the Homer Public Library on Aug. 29 as part of a candidate forum series at the Homer Public Library.

This is the first candidate forum co-hosted by KBBI with the Peninsula Clarion. The next forum will be hosted with KDLL and the Clarion for the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Sept. 10 at the Soldotna Public Library from 6-7 p.m.

Election day for municipal races is Oct. 1.