Homer Grown

Fox River Cattlemen: Part 3

Published November 22, 2021 at 8:32 PM AKST
trailendhorseadventures.jpeg
Trail End Horse Adventures
/
"Cowboy Mark" herding his cattle

For the final episode of Homer Grown's 2nd season, we interview the last member of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association, Mark Marette.

For the final installment on the Fox River Cattlemen's association we interview "Cowboy" Mark Marette. He discusses cowboy lore, and his history and involvement in the Fox River Cattleman's Association.

Music for this episode was provided by local musicians Ryan Black and Trial and Terror.

Support for Homer Grown comes from our fabulous underwriters, Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.

Tags

Homer GrownFox River Cattlemen's AssociationMark Marette
Desiree Hagen
See stories by Desiree Hagen