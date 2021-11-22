Fox River Cattlemen: Part 3
For the final episode of Homer Grown's 2nd season, we interview the last member of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association, Mark Marette.
For the final installment on the Fox River Cattlemen's association we interview "Cowboy" Mark Marette. He discusses cowboy lore, and his history and involvement in the Fox River Cattleman's Association.
Music for this episode was provided by local musicians Ryan Black and Trial and Terror.
Support for Homer Grown comes from our fabulous underwriters, Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.