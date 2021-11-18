© 2021 KBBI
COVID-19 Brief

Covid Brief Nov. 18

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM AKST
COVID BRIEF EPISODE IMAGE

Hear the latest on the coronavirus pandemic with representatives from South Peninsula Hospital, KP School District, and Div. of Public Health, as they take your calls.

Case rates are falling in the Homer area, as they are elsewhere in most of the country, but Alaska is still near the top in infections. One caller suggests rekindling the spirit of the Nome Serum Run of a hundred years ago to bring Alaskans together in the cause of ending the pandemic. Thanks to Nurse Lorne Carroll, Derotha Ferraro, and Pegge Erkeneff for joining us. We will be off next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

