Semester By The Bay

Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
Pat fished Alaska waters from 1978 to 2010 when he was injured and had to leave his beloved vocation. He has stories about giant waves, ice, girl overboard, rare birds, giant creatures, boats, crew adventures, storms, flipping his skiff, an airplane rescue, and much more! Wednesday's Coffee Table hosted a few of his pre-recorded stories and adventures.