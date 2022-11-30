© 2022 KBBI
Coffee Table KBBI Website Image.png
Coffee Table

School safety in the era of social media threats

Published November 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM AKST
Kenai_Peninsula_Borough_Building.jpg
KPB
/

Back in early October, Homer area schools were under what was deemed a “soft lockdown” following the threat of a school shooting on TikTok, according to the Homer Police Department. On this week's Coffee Table, KBBI's Hope McKenney talks school safety with Police Chief Mark Robl and Lt. Ryan Browning from the Homer Police Department, as well as Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland and Homer High Principal Doug Waclawski.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
