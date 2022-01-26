Coffee Table : Disaster Preparedness and Response
Here on the Southern Kenai Peninsula we are surrounded not only by natural beauty, but also nature’s potential to rise up in many forms to ruin our day. Earthquakes, tsunami, wildfire, volcanic eruptions and severe weather all have the capability to bring everyday life here to a screeching halt. Join host Jay Barrett and his guest Brenda Ahlberg of the borough's Office of Emergency Management as we learn about our community preparedness.
You can find the resources mentioned on the show at the KPB's Office of Emergency Management to help put together a disaster preparedness plan.