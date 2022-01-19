Coffee Table - Getting to Know MAPP of the SKP
Hear pitches from a dozen non-profits that are helping improve life in and around Homer.
This week, we have a show all about MAPP of the Southern Kenai Peninsula. We’ll hear presentations from a dozen associated organizations that were recorded for MAPP’s December meeting, which was held online. But first, we’ll begin with an interview with Hannah Gustafson, the MAPP facilitator.
Here is the contact information for all the groups heard on the show:
PROJECT/ORGANIZATION
|100 Men Who Care
|100menhomer@gmail.com
|100 Women Who Care
|pkrant@me.com
|All Things Addiction
|skpopioidtaskforce@gmail.com
|Coastal Summer Institute/Semester By the Bay
|ddtobin@alaska.edu
|Friends of the Homer Skatepark
|geopeck@gmail.com
|Homer Drawdown Peatland Project
|satchel@inletkeeper.org
|Homer Seed Library
|alaskasaskia@gmail.com
|Kachemak Community Center Park Renovations
|hanna@tinytreesforestschool.com
|Kenai Peninsula Homelessness Coalition
|rabboud@ci.homer.ak.us
|Outdoor Learning Spaces
|alela@horizonsatellite.com
|Pier One/Pratt Collaboration
|jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
|SKP Resilience Coalition
|skp.resilience@gmail.com