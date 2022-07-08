© 2022 KBBI
Published July 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM AKDT
Bunnell Arts by Air - Wild Shore New Music
Jeff Lockwood
/
KBBI

This Alaska-based performer ensemble features a composer portrait of Joseph C. Phillips Jr. (Numinous). Led by two New-York-based performers with deep Alaskan roots: Andie Springer (violin) and Katie Cox (flute) Wild Shore enlists other accomplished performers to create a dynamic chamber ensemble which presents concerts and outreach events in rural communities of Alaska.

Joseph C. Phillips Jr. presents work “about my conscious acknowledgment of my heritage in popular and contemporary music and culture, but reflects a post-black aesthetic… Through a lens of individual experience, Changing Same explores some of this richness, diversity, and complexity of blackness in America during my lifetime.”

Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He produces Bunnell Arts by Air, and was the producer and host of Check the Pantry.
