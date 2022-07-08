Bunnell Arts by Air - Wild Shore New Music

This Alaska-based performer ensemble features a composer portrait of Joseph C. Phillips Jr. (Numinous). Led by two New-York-based performers with deep Alaskan roots: Andie Springer (violin) and Katie Cox (flute) Wild Shore enlists other accomplished performers to create a dynamic chamber ensemble which presents concerts and outreach events in rural communities of Alaska.

Joseph C. Phillips Jr. presents work “about my conscious acknowledgment of my heritage in popular and contemporary music and culture, but reflects a post-black aesthetic… Through a lens of individual experience, Changing Same explores some of this richness, diversity, and complexity of blackness in America during my lifetime.”