Bunnell Arts by Air: Wild Shore New Music

By Jeff Lockwood
Published July 19, 2021
KBBI and Bunnell Street Arts Center's latest entry in Bunnel Arts by Air features Wild Shore New Music/CORVUS New Music Ensemble.  

CORVUS is the resident contemporary music ensemble for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival (FSAF) and led by two New-York-based performers with deep Alaskan roots: Andie Springer (violin) and Katie Cox (flute).  Each year they enlist other accomplished performers to create a dynamic chamber ensemble which presents concerts in Fairbanks , as well as outreach events in rural communities of interior Alaska.  Each summer, CORVUS's premiers new works from composers of FSAF's program Composing in the Wilderness. This year CORVUS is excited to be collaborating with Wild Shore New Music to bring live music to Homer at Bunnell Street Arts Center! 

This concert was recorded July 16, 2021.

  

Jeff Lockwood
Jeff Lockwood spent years on fishing boats, oyster farms, and in kitchens before ending up at KBBI, first as a volunteer, then as the morning host, and now as the person who makes sure the sound goes to the right place. He's also the producer and host of Check the Pantry,
