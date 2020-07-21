Tsunami Warning in effect after Chignik quake

TSUNAMI WARNING

A tsunami warning is now in effect for coastal areas of the Alaska Gulf Coast from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance -- including Kachemak Bay, after a 7.8 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck south of Chignik shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.

Calculations from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer show the tsunami is expected to arrive in Sand Point at 11:15 p.m., in Kodiak just after midnight, and Cold Bay at 12:15 Wednesday morning.

If you are in a tsunami warning area, evacuate inland or to higher ground above and beyond designated tsunami hazard zones. The Homer High School is a designated evacuation center. The tsunami warning will remain in effect until further notice.

Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.