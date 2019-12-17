Homer City Council: December 16, 2020

Homer City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a closed session to discuss former councilmember Tom Stroozas’ suit against the city and the council.

At the public portion of the meeting, the council accepted public comment on the proposed repeal of the ban on personal watercraft in Kachemak Bay State Park and adopted a resolution asking the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to extend the public comment period to 90 days instead of 30, and to provide more information about the repeal.



Also at the meeting, City Manager Katie Koester set April 10, 2020 as her last work day. Koester is moving to Juneau to become the city's Director of Public Works. The council decided that they will not hire an interim city manager, but instead, will fast-track their search. To that end they appropriated $2,500 for advertising the job in and outside of Alaska.

The next regular meeting of the Homer City Council will be on Monday, January 13.