Dipnet reporting must now be done online

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) reminds all Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use (UCI) permit holders that you must submit your harvest report online no later than August 15, 2021, through the ADF&G Online Harvest Reporting webpage. The UCI permit also has a QR code that will take you directly to the Online Harvest Reporting webpage.

Online reporting is required regardless of whether you obtained a UCI permit through the ADF&G online store or through a vendor, and whether you went dipnetting or not. Returning permits by mail or hand-delivery is no longer an acceptable means to report.

Beginning with the 2022 fishing season, the penalty for failure to submit your UCI harvest report online by the August 15 reporting deadline is the loss of personal use fishing privileges in 2023. Permit holders who fail to report will be denied a permit for the fishery in the year following the failure to report.