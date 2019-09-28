Coffee Table: Election Edition - Sept. 18, 2019

On this two-part Coffee Table, first, you'll hear from incumbent candidates for Homer City Council, Shelly Erickson and Tom Stroozas. In the second half, guests are candidates Joey Evensen and Storm Hansen-Cavasos. The election is Tuesday, October 1. Correction: In the on-air version of the show with guests Shelly Erickson and Tom Stroozas, host Kathleen Gustafson incorrectly stated that Councilmember Shelly Erickson signed the 2017 petition to recall three Homer City Council members.

Shelly Erickson did not sign the recall petition.

KBBI deeply regrets the error which is not repeated in this recording.