Wednesday Morning 08/06/2025

A small plane crash in Soldotna has left one person seriously injured and one with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board; Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools; Gov. Mike Dunleavy is ordering “efficiency reviews” of state agencies and asking departments to use artificial intelligence software as part of an effort to identify budget cuts; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly advanced several measures at last night’s meeting, including two tax-related proposals heading to the October ballot.

