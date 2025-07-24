Thursday Evening 07/24/2025

The Seldovia Arts Council is offering two events this weekend: Songs on the Slough on Friday and Saturday and the Jakalof Bay 10 Miler, a run or cycle event from the Jakalof Bay dock to Seldovia; a recent freeze on certain federal education grants will short Kenai Peninsula schools roughly $3 million in money previously approved by Congress; and satellite internet provider Starlink experienced a major “network outage” this afternoon that lasted about two and a half hours.

