Tuesday Morning 12/03/2024

If you’re looking for a Christmas tree this holiday season, you may be in luck, an injured sea otter found stranded in Seward last month is under the care of the Alaska SeaLife Center, and the Homer City Council has pushed back a decision to spend $2 million reconstructing roads in old town Homer.

