Thursday Evening 07/11/2024

Musicals are returning to the Homer Spit this summer as Pier One Theatre presents “The Addams Family," and the Homer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire last Monday.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

