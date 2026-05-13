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Coffee Table

Coffee Table - 5/13/2026 - Kachemak Bay State Park

By Josh Krohn
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:13 AM AKDT
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A discussion on Kachemak Bay State Park, about projects, funding, features, and challenges, with members of the Kachemak Bay State Park Citizen Advisory Board, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park, and the park superintendent.

Guests: Robert Archibald, Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board; Hans Rinke, Superintendent of State Parks for Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound; Mako Haggarty, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park.

Kachemak Bay State Park
Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park
Kachemak Bay State Park Advisory Board

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn