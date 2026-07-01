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Coffee Table

Coffee Table - 7/1/2026 - Homer Chamber of Commerce / 4th of July Celebration

By Josh Krohn
Published July 1, 2026 at 10:47 AM AKDT
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Summary:
The Homer Chamber of Commerce joins Coffee Table to preview the community's Fourth of July celebration, discuss the start of the busy summer visitor season, and talk about how tourism impacts local businesses. Guests will also provide updates on Chamber initiatives, upcoming events, economic trends, and opportunities for community involvement.

Guests: 
Lindsey Trieweiler, Events Coordinator; Brad Anderson, Executive Director; Elizabeth Stark, HCC Board Member and General Manager of Aspen Suites;

Homer Chamber of Commerce: www.homeralaska.org

Coffee Table
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn