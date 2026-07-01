Coffee Table - 7/1/2026 - Homer Chamber of Commerce / 4th of July Celebration

Summary:

The Homer Chamber of Commerce joins Coffee Table to preview the community's Fourth of July celebration, discuss the start of the busy summer visitor season, and talk about how tourism impacts local businesses. Guests will also provide updates on Chamber initiatives, upcoming events, economic trends, and opportunities for community involvement.

Guests:

Lindsey Trieweiler, Events Coordinator; Brad Anderson, Executive Director; Elizabeth Stark, HCC Board Member and General Manager of Aspen Suites;

Homer Chamber of Commerce: www.homeralaska.org