City of Homer holds float plane traffic community conversation

The City of Homer held a “Float Plane Traffic Community Conversation” on Tuesday evening at Kachemak Bay campus to bring together community members and plane operators to discuss topics of concern related to plane traffic on Beluga Lake in Homer.

FAA Aviation Safety Inspector George O'Connor and other FAA officials presented accident statistics showing a decrease in accidents overall and explained traffic pattern requirements, while residents and pilots shared their perspectives on low-flying aircraft, noise levels, and safety concerns.

Key issues discussed included early morning bear viewing flights, aircraft operating at allegedly unsafe altitudes over populated areas, and the challenges of managing traffic patterns between the seaplane base and airport. The FAA representatives explained their limited regulatory authority over noise and emphasized that safety violations can be addressed through contact with flight service stations, while noting that pattern changes would require extensive safety analysis and likely take years to implement.

Homer residents shared specific concerns about sound decibel levels, early morning operations, and the need for better enforcement of altitude requirements, while pilots explained operational constraints and safety considerations that affect their approaches.

George O’Connor moderated the event, providing the opportunity to speak from FAA officials from across the state of Alaska and local residents and flight operators. O’Connor started the meeting with these comments: “the goal tonight again isn't necessarily to find the answers; it's to identify the concerns and maybe find some mitigations. It's too much to expect in one evening/ in one conversation to solve these problems, but at least we can identify the problems, and that's kind of the goal.”

The evening started out by sharing annual safety statistics and flight height regulations with this important stipulation: “airplanes need to be 1000 feet above the highest obstacle in that area. Non-congested over sparsely populated areas, 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle, or structure. But here's the thing that I want to drive home. That's important. That's 100% true, except for the very beginning of this regulation that says, except when necessary for takeoff and landing, aircraft have to get from the altitude they're flying down to the surface somehow and somewhere. It's got to happen, otherwise they're going to stay in flight forever. So it's important to understand that these rules, the 1,000 feet, 500 feet, don't apply to aircraft that are taking off or landing,” O’Connor said.

Following the preliminary introduction, the meeting took commentary from the audience both community members concerned with float plane noise and operators explaining what they need in order to be able to use the lake landing and take off safely and securely depending on features such as weather and more. Near the end of the meeting outgoing Homer mayor Rachel Lord made these comments:

“I think as I'm listening to this conversation and and even just respectfully, kind of the way that you phrase like for or against the challenge that I'm hearing is a stallmate that is a really hard place to be, and the question I think that I think that people who have concerns with noise have those are valid, like right, like even if you're like oh like you know deal with it whatever they're still valid concerns right we are all members of this community, and so those are valid concerns. The operators, the aircraft operators, have valid concerns in the safe operations of their businesses and the participation in the community and you know just their operations, right? Their livelihood and way of life, and so like those are valid too. And I'm not hearing anybody say, or well, maybe I am a little bit, and maybe that's part of my concern. Is it that like the residents should just all go away and deal with it, or I'm not hearing anybody say that the air traffic should just all go away and the lake should be shut down. It's not a black and white situation and neither of those perspectives are realistic. We all know that's not real, right? So it's going to continue to be a point of conflict.”

Another final speaker was flight operator Adam White from Nenana where he contributes to government legislative affairs for the Alaska Airmen’s Association:

“There're a lot of pilots in the room. Some of you I recognize as being members of our organization, and I'm in a lot of these kinds of meetings in a lot of different places. I came down on my own personal aircraft. I use the airport to be able to come here. My family, our daughters, grew up playing on the Homer Spit every summer. If I can encourage you to continue these kinds of conversations, there's a lot of emotion involved in this issue. Be good neighbors. Keep the conversation going. The concerns that people have are legitimate. The safety concerns of the pilots are very legitimate. Just as an outside perspective involved in a lot of these kinds of issues around the state, I'm encouraged by the conversation tonight,” White said.

The conversation ended with agreement that follow-up meetings should be held to continue the discussion and find potential mitigations that balance community concerns with aviation safety and business needs.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.