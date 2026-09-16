South Peninsula Hospital hosts Senior Wellness Day

South Peninsula Hospital in partnership with Hospice of Homer, the Independent Living Center, Public Health, Homer Senior Center and the Center for Safe Alaskans is hosting Senior Wellness Day on Thursday September 17th from 1-5 PM at the Kachemak Bay Campus.

The afternoon begins with a presentation from Jon Bernards, part of SPH’s Information Technology (IT) team, on staying safe online, including how to recognize phishing scams, fake invitations, impersonation attempts, and other common cyber threats. Attendees will learn how these attacks work, what red flags to watch for, and simple, effective steps to protect personal

information devices, and finances. Real-world examples and easy-to-follow tips will help build confidence in navigating email, websites, and online communication safely.

Participants can enjoy a free lunch while connecting with local organizations sharing resources, providing blood pressure checks and answering questions and concerns. There will also be an hour long gentle, accessible movement class suitable for all levels at the afternoon event.

The Center for Safe Alaskans will provide free CarFit checks in the parking lot. CarFit helps ensure that vehicles are properly adjusted for safety and comfort, improving visibility and reducing injury risk while driving.

Attending participants can drop in or leave anytime during sessions. Expect a friendly, small-group setting with plenty of opportunity for connection and conversation.

Annie Garay with the Health Educator Office at South Peninsula Hospital provided additional comments:

“For Senior Wellness Day, we want older adults to feel connected to the resources and people that are available in our community. Sometimes wellness is about a health screening or an exercise class, and sometimes it's knowing where to turn with a question, meeting someone who can help, or simply having an opportunity to get together. We want to create more of those opportunities. Healthy aging is about maintaining independence, staying connected, and having the tools to support and navigate everyday life. We're really fortunate to have so many local organizations willing to come together to support our older community members.”

For more information on South Peninsula Hospital’s community health and wellness programming, please visit https://sphosp.org/health-wellness .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.