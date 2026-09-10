Homer Girl Scouts provide cookie sales at Cookie Queens film

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday Porcupine Theater will show a ‘sweet’ documentary called “Cookie Queens,” a 2026 film directed and produced by Alysa Nahmias. The film explores the joys, pains and pressures of the Girl Scout Cookies season. It had a world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and was released on August 7, 2026. Homer Girl Scouts will be at the event with troupe leader Tina Seaton to provide cookie sales registration information and cookie samples as well as have cookies available for purchase.

Tina Seaton provided more information about Girl Scouts in general and the local organization: “when you talk about Girl Scouts, most people think about Girl Scout cookies, and cookies are a star of the Girl Scout entrepreneurship program but that's not all Girl Scouts do. Scouts do hands-on science and technology activities. They go on hikes and camping. They do service projects to help our community, and they learn life skills. Girl Scouting is a safe and supportive space for girls to take risks and learn to step up as leaders. They make lifelong friendships and discover new passions. Some of our older Girl Scouts have even traveled internationally,” Seaton said.

The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. It is a program designed for girls from Kindergarten to 12 grade and as Seaton says for the Homer program: “we want every girl to be able to be a part of this organization so this fall we are offering membership scholarships up to $30 to both girls and leaders.”

Seaton emphasized the importance volunteers within the local organization:

“We are a volunteer organization and we do need volunteers to take our girls on adventures and help them develop new skills. Leaders can impact the next generation, spend quality time with their daughter and her friends, build professional skills and connect with other adults who are committed to community service. We are looking for a co-leader in Anchor Point and a co-leader for a K-1 troop at McNeil Canyon Elementary. We need leaders for a troop at Paul Banks and a troop at West Homer. We also welcome Dads and grandparents who would like to volunteer.”

There is already a troop coordinated for girls in grades 6 through 12 that will meet at Homer Middle School on Tuesday afternoons. New and returning Girl Scouts are welcome to join there.

For more information on local troops in general, volunteering or the upcoming cookie sales at the Cookie Queens film you can reach Tina Seaton at 907-399-1353 or by email at tinaseaton@gmail.com .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.