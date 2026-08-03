Homer Public Library scheduled closure for public meeting room upgrade

From Tuesday August 4th to Saturday August 8th, Homer Public Library will be closed for an upgrade when contractors will install a new security grille at the front entrance of the library in order to make the library’s meeting room accessible outside of library hours. Library director Dave Berry provided additional comments on services that will be available when the library is closed.

“The fire marshal has said that you know we can't have the public coming in and out while it's under construction. So the building will be closed from August 4th through 8th. We will still have library services running. Staff will still be here. The Wi-Fi will still be on outside. People can still check stuff out through curbside pickup, and if they have any questions about that, they can call us,” Berry said.

Berry also provided details on what the upgrade will provide for the community:

“There's a lot of community groups that like to meet there. There are some that meet on a regular basis, weekly or monthly, but there are a lot of adult groups in particular that would like to meet in the evening after work hours. We're hoping to be able to expand access this way.”

He explained how the afterhours room registration will work. First you will fill out a reservation form and staff will approve that.

“Then you have to have a representative of the group here in the building at closing time, and library staff will lock the outside door of the building. They'll lock the security grill and they'll leave you sitting in the meeting room, and then you let your people in. You have your meeting, and when you leave at the end of the day, you make sure that that outside door is latched, and that's it. The building is closed,” Berry said.

The intention to have the external room available for rent was part of the original building plan, according to Berry, but was left out due to costs in 2004. “We've kind of been building up to it for 20 years, and after about three years or so of hard work, we're almost ready to install,” Berry said.

The library can be reached at 907-235-3180 if people have questions about the closure hours. The building will reopen on Monday August 10th. More details are also available on the library website through the City of Homer.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.