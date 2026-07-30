Youth only Coho salmon fishery at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on the Homer Spit

Homer’s Alaska Department of Fish and Game provided a public announcement that “on Saturday, August 1 a portion of the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon will be reserved for youth anglers age 15 and younger. Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) staff will be present from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with loaner gear and to assist youth anglers with fishing for coho salmon. Loaner fishing rods will be available to check out and use on a first-come first-served basis.” For youth aged 15 and younger no sport fishing license is required and a free harvest record card is available at ADF&G offices and most license vendors.

Anglers 16 years and older may not fish in the posted area across from the lagoon entrance, but the remainder of the lagoon will remain open to all anglers. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for the fishing lagoon. The bag and possession limits are six coho salmon of any size.

Area management biologist Holly Dickson explained more:

“So there are different kids youth-only fisheries around the state. So in this area, we have two out at the fishing hole, and then we have one at the Ninilchik River in early June for kids to fish for King salmon there. And then there's a variety of other youth days around the state,” Dickson said.

In South Central Alaska, there are also several youth only fishery days near Seward.

Dickson commented on the participation rate of this program and another summer loaner gear program:

“Usually we get quite a few participants, especially kids or families that want to come take advantage of the free gear to use that you know don't have the fishing rods set up or want to learn how to fish at a particular location. We also have our loaner rod program, which is really popular in the summer. People can come here and just check out fishing gear. So if they come and say they want to fish at the tip of the Homer Spit or fish at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon, we give them a fishing rod and gear that's set up to be successful there.”

Dickson provided some comments on summer sport fishing in general:

“I mean we're in peak season right now, so Homer's hopping with people here to go halibut fishing and go trolling for salmon out in the salt water. In general, it's challenging with some stocks not doing well, like King salmon and Coho. In recent years, we have been struggling more. But we have some bright spots like the fishing hole in the spit, where you know people can still go fish, regardless of what's happening with wild stocks. We've come to really rely on the opportunity that that still can provide.”

Dickson said if people are interested in participating in the general summer gear-loaner program she would recommend calling the Fish and Game office first because during this time of year the department gets a little short on gear. The office can be reached at 907-235-8191 or the physical location for the department is 3298 Douglas Place in Homer.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.