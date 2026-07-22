Seldovia Arts Council holds Jakolof Bay 10 mile race

Seldovia Arts Council holds the Jakolof Bay 10 Miler for runners and cyclists on Saturday, July 25th from Jakolof Bay to Seldovia. Sign-up is available online at seldoviaartscouncil.org and will be available at the Pavillion in Seldovia on July 24th. The fee is $20 or $10 for youth age 12 and under. The race has been hosted in Seldovia for approximately 10 years. Rides will be available from Seldovia to the start of the race from the pavilion in Seldovia on the morning of the 25th with the race starting at 11 am.

Tania Spurkland with the Seldovia Arts Council provided these additional details:

“One thing that we kind of do want people who aren't really paying a whole lot of attention to what's going on at Jackaloff Bay is that that dock is not what it used to be. It has been dismantled, and it's in the process of getting…will get replaced. But right now, there isn't really room for boats to tie up there,” she said.

Following the race there will be awards at the pavilion in town and then a showing of Pier One youth theater’s production of “The Frog.”

Travel is available to Seward via the Seldovia Bay Ferry the night of the 24th at 6:30 PM. Details are available at seldoviabayferry.com . Proceeds from the race fees will go to the Seldovia Arts Council. Also coming up in the near future: Graduation Ridge Race; a Half marathon from downtown Seldovia on Sunday September 6.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.