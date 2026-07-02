Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection receives national grant funding

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection (KBRC) was one of 25-community-based organizations who received part of a $3.7 million nationwide grant. KBRC has been awarded a competitive, nationwide two-year grant by the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) to strengthen community-based responses to the Opioid and Overdose Crisis.

“Together, the projects underscore a central lesson of the opioid crisis: effective solutions must be grounded in the realities of the people and communities most affected,” said Alison Sutter, FORE Senior Program Officer.

FORE Grants help trusted local organizations expand overdose prevention, treatment, recovery support, and family-centered care. The grantees include peer-led recovery organizations, prevention and treatment providers, transitional and recovery housing programs, youth and family service organizations, rural health clinics, reentry and diversion programs, and organizations serving communities disproportionately affected by the overdose crisis.

According to a press release, KBRC was awarded the grant to support capacity building and sustainability planning for the organization through increasing hours and training existing staff, along with exploring new and diversified revenue streams. These efforts will enable KBRC to expand the reach of its programs, foster greater effectiveness and efficiency and ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection (KBRC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that emerged out of collaborative efforts and conversations around ways to prevent Opioid Use Disorders and Substance Use Disorders, connect people to treatment and care, and provide support to those in recovery and to families and friends affected by addiction. KBRC is a Recovery Community Organization (RCO) and member of The Alliance for Recovery Centered Organizations and also follows core principles and strategies established by Faces and Voices for Recovery, a growing network of RCOs across the country.

More information on the organization’s resources can be found online at kbayrecovery.org .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.