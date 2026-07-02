Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic presents a fundraiser with reggae musician Clinton Fearon

The mission statement for the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic reads that the clinic offers comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services for teens and adults of any gender, background, or income level. The clinic offers low or no-cost options to those who qualify for their sliding fee scale . More information about the sliding fee option can be found on their website: kbfpc.org.

Beth Carroll, is president of the Board of Directors for the clinic and provided these details about the upcoming fundraiser with Clinton Fearon, his musical experience and what he’ll be offering to Homer:

“Clinton is a founding reggae artist. He was originally with a group called the Gladiators that came out of Jamaica in the late 60s, early 70s, often considered one of the best vocal trios, harmony trios, to come out of Jamaica in the late 70s, early 80s. He moved to the United States and started a group called the Defenders, and then after that started touring as Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band. He first came to Homer in 2002 to play a show at Alice's, and that's where my partner, John, and I met him, and have just become friends over the last 25 years… And I'm so grateful to his generosity. He comes and does this as a gift for our organization.”

Two years ago Fearon was in Homer and performed a show at Alice's, and again, that was a benefit for Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic. Prior to the show in Homer, Fearon will be playing at the Raw Market in Girdwood on Thursday evening, and for the last 10 years or so, he had been playing in Hope every summer, but no dates are scheduled there this summer according to Carroll.

“He just came back from a couple of month long tour in France. He does a lot of European tours. His wife, Catherine, is from France, so they tour in France a lot, in Germany and Denmark, and all over.”

Carroll provided these final comments on Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic:

“We really rely on community support, particularly as federal funding is in question these days, with many nonprofit organizations, not necessarily just family planning, and the support from the community and support from artists like Clinton Firon to allow us to continue our mission really means a lot to me.”

Tickets for the Clinton Fearon show can be purchased through a link at https://kbfpc.org/ . Seated tickets are now sold out but standing tickets are still available.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.