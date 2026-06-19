Skateboarding event on the Homer Spit marks Go Skateboarding Day and Father’s Day

A Homer Nonprofit is hosting a skateboarding event on the Spit Sunday for International Go Skateboarding Day. Old Sterling Outfitters co-owner Kait Skundrich said the date lines up with two other celebrations.

"June 21st, this coming Sunday is International Go Skateboarding Day, which also happens to coincide with summer solstice and Father's Day, so it's kind of a trifecta holiday event," Skundrich said.

Participants will meet at 3 p.m. at the base of the spit, then ride out to the Boathouse Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. Scundrich said all wheels are welcome for the cruise, including skateboards, bikes, roller skates, rollerblades and scooters. The skate jam starts at 5 p.m. with food, music, a mini ramp and skate games like a high ollie challenge.

The event is free, but donations will support the Homer Skatepark Project. Scundrich said the group is designing the project and working with the city and the borough to find a location for a permanent, concrete park.

The nonprofit Kachemak Bay Recreation Service Area has also been running weekly skate lessons at the current local park to build community momentum.

"It’s been a huge success, there's been 20 plus kids coming to most of the skate lessons. And that's a huge indication that there is excitement around it, and that there's kids that want to get into it," Skundrich said.

The Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development shows the nonprofit formed last year to provide and maintain recreational facilities that meet the needs of the community.

Organizers said costumes are encouraged, featuring a "dress like dad" theme for Father’s Day.