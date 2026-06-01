East Cook Inlet razor clam fishery stays closed as populations hit historic lows

The beaches that once hosted Alaska's largest razor clam fishery will stay closed for another year.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game surveyed Ninilchik and Clam Gulch on the east side of Cook Inlet this spring, and Area Management Biologist Mike Booz said populations show no sign of rebounding.

"The adult abundances are basically at an all-time low on both beaches, so it's hard to have much expectation or anticipation for a fishery when the abundances of big clams is really low,” Booz said.

That's roughly 31,000 adult clams at Ninilchik and 45,000 at Clam Gulch. Both numbers are more than 85% below the thresholds needed to open each fishery. Booz said poor recruitment of young clams and habitat loss are behind the numbers.

"Habitat is obviously I think the leading component to why we're not seeing clams on these beaches rebuild. Overall I think habitat's kind of the driving factor for clams in East Cook Inlet,” Booz said.

Ninilchik briefly reopened for four days in July 2023, and Clam Gulch has been closed since 2014. Booz said anyone looking to dig this summer should head to West Cook Inlet, where Polly Creek and Crescent River Bar beaches remain productive. The east side fishery will stay closed at least through the spring 2027 surveys.