Alaska Copper Ammo Challenge presents bullet rebate opportunity in Homer

The Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers was in Homer this week to provide educational displays and general information about Alaska’s Copper Ammo Challenge Rebate Program. According to the organization’s website, the program is a unique partnership of hunting organizations in Alaska to reduce accidental lead poisoning in wildlife by supporting the voluntary use of copper rifle ammunition. They held their first event at the Grace Ridge Brewery on Tuesday evening. Ron Clarke, founding member of the Alaska Falconers Association was there to provide details on the “Copper Ammo Challenge” and why it’s a benefit rather than the use of lead bullets.

“When somebody shoots a rifle at a moose or a bear or a caribou or whatever, if you're shooting a copper jacketed lead bullet, the lead fragments and lots of little pieces of lead end up scattered through the animal, whether it ends up in the meat or in the gut pile, a lot of those lead fragments end up in the, in the animal. So, if you leave a gut pile with a bunch of little lead fragments in the field, scavengers like eagles and ravens and big hawks and gray jays and heck, chickadees, you know, it's a big pile of protein and fat sitting there, everybody's going to come eat it, and if it's full of little lead fragments that get accidentally ingested, that lead is hugely toxic to birds, and it doesn't take much more than a piece like half the size of a grain of rice is enough to kill a full-grown golden eagle, so we're encouraging people to use 100% copper bullets,” Clarke said.

The Alaska Copper Ammo Challenge was started two years ago and includes four simple steps: scan the QR code, purchase copper rifle ammunition or bullets at any store or website, submit receipt information and information online and receive a $40 VISA gift card per box of ammunition or $25 per box of reloading bullets. Those interested in participating must have an Alaskan hunting license and mailing address.

“We're hoping that if people get the chance to try it, they'll like it and use it more, and we're finding that our return customers, as it were, at these various sports shows and things we've been to, people like the way it performs, and they like the fact that it's not poisoning golden eagles and other scavengers,” he said.

“We're not trying to change regulations or change laws or ban anything. It's all voluntary, and we're finding that people who have tried it like it and are continuing to use it. This is exactly what we want.”

For more information or questions on how to participate in the challenge visit the website at akcopperchallenge.com .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.