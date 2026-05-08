Kachemak Bay Campus holds 2026 commencement ceremony

On Wednesday evening, May 6th, Kachemak Bay Campus held their commencement ceremony to recognize graduates from the campus. The event was welcomed and introduced by Brian Partridge, Kachemak Bay Campus director and Dr. Cheryl Siemers, UAA Chancellor, who began her career with the University of Alaska on the Homer campus. The keynote speaker was Dr. Beth Graber, KPC Professor Emerita.

Partridge began the service with this note to the audience:

“Today you will join the students who have completed a step along their educational path. Their pathways we will see here today are extraordinary, starting from the completion of the high school equivalency exam, aka the GED, all the way to those completing advanced degrees. This small Homer campus serves this extraordinary range of learners wherever they are on their educational walk,” Partridge said.

Dr. Cheryl Siemers added a few details regarding the benefits of what a small community can add to continuing education:

“…sometimes we don't even know what the dream is until someone taps us on the shoulders and says, “you might consider this.” I hope that's been your story here at the Kachemak Bay Campus. I'm pretty sure that people have tapped you on the shoulder and said, “How about trying this or taking this class, or thinking about this next step or this next degree?” That's what small communities do and that's how small communities invest,” Siemers said.

Dr. Beth Graber also opened her address by acknowledging the various roles of support and encouragement for students, regardless of age or how long it takes them to complete a project, certification or degree.

“…picture this in your mind's eye, the loved ones who are there with you and traveled this journey with you, and offer them a nod or a smile, some kind of acknowledgement for being with you through this journey,” she said.

Graber continued by discussing the significant role of change, regardless of how it emerges and transpires. She concludes that despite life changes, graduation is a worthy milestone.

“One important thing that I've learned over the course of my life is that change is one of the only things that is a certainty. One thing that hasn't changed is this: students, just like you, continue to come through our doors with a desire to better themselves, to learn new skills, to grow, to find their voice, to create a better future. They choose to further their education and make positive changes in their own lives and for many to also contribute to the greater good. Tonight, we're here to celebrate this major milestone in your life and the new doors that it will open for you. Every milestone carries with it the promise of both change and challenge And here's the kicker, how you choose to face and navigate these pivotal moments will steer the course of your life,” Graber said.

Graber completed her presentation by providing advice on navigating change in positive ways: tuning in to the voice in your head, letting go of fear and cultivating empathy with kindness by creating meaningful human connections.

The valedictorian address was provided by student Hannah Klima who completed her AS at the same time as her 2026 Homer High School diploma while also finishing a certified nurse aide certification. Klima provided these thoughts in her address:

“Everything that has made you who you are so far has probably scared you at some point in your life, but these moments, they open you up to new opportunities. Instead of asking yourself, “What if I fail?” Ask yourself, “What if this works?” And what if, instead of avoiding something and regretting it years later, you take it on. As you leave here today, there will always be a clear path. But it isn't the end. It's just the beginning.”

University of Alaska certificates, diplomas and degrees were then presented. Following the commencement, reception was held in the Kachemak Bay Campus commons.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.