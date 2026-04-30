Cycle Logical celebrates 20 Years of keeping Homer on two wheels and skis

A statement from Catriona Reynolds reads, “dedicated to the idea that people on bicycles are happier and healthier, Cycle Logical has worked for two decades to make cycling more enjoyable and affordable for every rider who walks through its doors. That same philosophy now extends to winter pursuits.”

Founder Derek Reynolds talked with KBBI about what drew him to Homer and his inspiration to start the business. He first opened in 2012 at the East End Mini-Storage facility and held the shop open there for 12 years before moving to his current location on Pioneer Avenue next to the Homer Book Store.

“We picked up skis pretty much right when the pandemic hit, since federal money was kind of flying around and I couldn't buy bikes for the life of me, I'm like, Well, now's a good time to get into skis. So we picked up that for the winter, both Nordic and alpine and then summer times is, you know, starting, starting now, is all bikes, all the time, pretty, pretty intensely with rentals and service and sales,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has also served as founder and board president of the Homer Cycling Club, which is currently constructing the Eastland Trails system — an ambitious 11-mile trail network in Kachemak Bay State Park that promises to transform recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

“Shortly after going into business I recognized that there was no nonprofit organization that represented cyclists' needs or wants in town. So, I called a meeting, and a core group of friends and fellow avid cyclists came together and we formed the cycling club. We got our nonprofit status when it became apparent that that is what we were going to need if we wanted to do anything trail related, which is, which is my passion. Other passions are involved with transportation issues, rules of the road, rights of the road, cycling advocacy, kind of situations. But again, my passion, you know, pretty much 100% is trails related…which first happened at Diamond Creek State recreation site,” Reynolds said.

Roger McCampbell was the park ranger at the time and he allowed the newly formed organization to build the demonstration trail.

“All the trail we did out there was by hand and all volunteer effort. And it was, it was very laborious, and that's why it's kind of rough, and there's only three-ish, four-ish miles, depending how you link it together,” he said.

Stein Christopher has been employed at Cycle Logical for about four years and shared these thoughts:

“I feel super lucky to be here. You know, not only the shop and the community that you know is involved with cycling and Homer and skiing in the wintertime, but Derek, it's just such an outstanding person and really kind,” Christopher said.

Reynolds ended the conversation with KBBI with thanks for the community:

“I can't not mention how much I appreciate the support of the community over all the years, all the great staff that I've had over the years. Stein currently is my my right hand man, definitely, all the financial support I've had from people who believed in my ability to to serve the locals and all the friends support too.”

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.