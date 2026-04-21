Lucas Thoning named 2026 Alaska Afterschool Superhero

Homer’s Lucas Thoning was named one of the 2026 Alaska Afterschool Superheros, an award with the Alaska Afterschool Network, a statewide coalition of afterschool and summer programs. Thoning is site coordinator and academic coach, CHILL time Razdolna School Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula. CHILL stands for: Creating Healthy Inclusive Learning Lifestyles.

According to the Project GRAD website: In 2003, a partnership was born, bringing Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District (KPBSD), Kachemak Bay Branch of the Kenai Peninsula College, fellow nonprofits, and tribal organizations together in a shared vision of improving educational outcomes for the district’s most rural and isolated communities. Project GRAD has consistently continued to secure federal and state grant funding to enrich educational experiences for KPBSD students through academic coaching for students, instructional coaching for teachers, social-emotional learning support, postsecondary access, and enrollment, youth empowerment, career exploration, and leadership opportunities.

The Afterschool Network press release states that: “Thoning’s unique ability to spark curiosity and joy in the students he works with was a hallmark of his nomination. He has inspired learning by consistently bringing creativity and excitement into STEAM education. He designs and delivers lessons that are educational and engaging and helps students see science as something fun, relevant and within their reach.

Thoning was nominated for the award by Haley Norris, Executive Director with Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula, who said: “What truly makes Lucas extraordinary is his playful spirit and genuine love for what he does. Whether he is leading a hands-on activity or sharing his famous Russian dance, Lucas brings energy, humor, and heart into every interaction. His presence doesn’t just support learning; it transforms it into an experience students look forward to and remember.”

Thomas Azzarrella, BS: Thomas is the Executive Director of the Alaska Afterschool Network, a program of the Alaska Children’s Trust. He provided these additional details about the program and the statewide award:

"The awards are part of our recognition program. So each year for After School Professionals Appreciation Week, a national week to celebrate after school educators, administrators, volunteers and others, we recognize five outstanding individuals from across the state as after school superheroes."

Other statewide superheroes receiving the 2026 award include:

Chris Osbun in Anchorage

Michele Hayman, Chief Operating Officer, Boys & Girls Club of the Kenai Peninsula

Cheyenne Wilson in Dillingham

Hannah Jenks in Fairbanks

Azzarella explained: "they will be getting a work kit mailed to them. And then, typically, each of the host organizations do some type of celebration. And then we kind of formally recognize in person. We we provide scholarships for our superheroes. Come in from across the state to the Alaska Out-of-School Time Conference, which is a statewide conference for after school and summer educators, sponsored by the Department of Education in Alaska Afterschool Network. And at that event in November, and we formally recognize them in front of their peers."

For more general information on the afterschool program see the website at: www.akafterschool.org .

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.