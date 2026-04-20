Alaska DOT crews clearing Sterling Highway washout near Anchor Point
The Alaska Department of Transportation is clearing floodwater from mile 162 of the Sterling Highway this afternoon.
Justin Shelby is the administrative operations manager for the Department of Transportation's central region. He said a plugged culvert caused water to overflow the roadway about two miles south of Anchor Point. Most of the water is gone from the road, but crews are still working to unplug the culvert. More information is at 511.Alaska.Gov.