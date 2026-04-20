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Alaska DOT crews clearing Sterling Highway washout near Anchor Point

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published April 20, 2026 at 4:37 PM AKDT

The Alaska Department of Transportation is clearing floodwater from mile 162 of the Sterling Highway this afternoon.

Justin Shelby is the administrative operations manager for the Department of Transportation's central region. He said a plugged culvert caused water to overflow the roadway about two miles south of Anchor Point. Most of the water is gone from the road, but crews are still working to unplug the culvert. More information is at 511.Alaska.Gov.
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Local News Alaska Department of TransportationAnchor PointSterling Highway
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
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