Representative Sarah Vance holds townhall meeting in Homer

On Saturday, March 7th, Representative Sarah Vance held a public mid-session town hall meeting hosted at the KPC campus in Homer. She opened the meeting stating that she planned to give a brief budget overview, discussion on current bills she’s addressing and a general picture of her engagement with the current Alaska legislative session.

Vance began the conversation addressing the general Fiscal Year 26 supplemental budget. This would include features such as fire suppression, Meet the Match and disaster relief funding for Western Alaska. “The supplemental FY 26 supplemental budget is kind of the hot topic in the capital, and it is, it is an unprecedented, large supplemental budget. It is at the last I heard, is $535 million to make up for the shortfalls from the current fiscal year,” she said.

Another topic Vance spent quite a bit of initial time explaining, prior to attendee questions, was House Bill 47: Criminalizing AI generated obscene sexual abuse material. This is a bill Vance developed three years ago as chair of the House Judiciary Committee. More details and Vance’s full commentary can be found in the transcript.

Though several topics came up throughout the commentary, the one most frequented was public education. It started with Kate Quinn: “We're out of money. They're closing schools. That is your responsibility and the governor's responsibility. Your responsibility is to generate funds. We need more money for the schools. Democracy depends on it requires an educated population. It requires a participating population. All of that is very difficult without a good education. Public education that includes every single body is what we need, and we don't have the money for that…Children are going to be out of classes. How are you going to address that directly in this legislature, not putting it off till next year?”

Vance’s response to this didn’t address school funding directly but rather source of state funds from various taxable resources. Not all attendees provided names prior to their comments made and following Finn’s statement another was made by an attendee addressing more general accountability and credibility of teaching staff within the public education system.

“My question is, regarding education, I keep seeing that historically, money is thrown at education, on and on and on, but I don't see the accountability. And because of that, I've seen a big move to homeschooling, which has been very successful, and I've noticed since I've moved to Alaska that the home schooling co-ops have been phenomenal, more so than in the state I came from, which was Texas. But what is Alaska doing to hold accountability for teachers to perform well and teach well, so that our students do move forward and have that good education…And so that's really my question is, what kind of accountability is going to be given in the education field if you're giving them more money?”

The next speaker made a request for quicker responses to questions and then continued to comment on public education related to financial cuts and potential impacts to the mental health and counseling sector of schools.

Vance provided some general comments on support for education and overall state financial deficit: “There are a lot of assumptions that I didn't support education a couple of years ago? Well, there's been a lot. And a couple of years ago, under the Republicans majority in the House, we gave the largest one time funding increased education. It was the Republicans who did that. Last year, it there. It came as $175 million increase to the BSA, the foundation formula that is in perpetuity. Now I voted no on that. I voted yes originally, and voted no to over at the governor's. We go because of the fiscal situation that we're in. I agree that we have to do better for education all over the board. But it does not erase that we have a billion dollar, a half a billion dollar deficit right now, that's a fiscal reality that we're facing,” she said.

Other topics brought up through attendee questions included roads and railroad construction to address mining exploration, education tax structure, the Permanent Fund Dividend, consideration of a sales tax, Alaska voter information provided to the federal government, non-resident worker income/ income that leaves the state of Alaska.

Rep. Vance did not express when her next town hall event might take place or how to reach her directly but some information and contact details can be found on her webpage: sarahvance.org . She did note at the beginning of the event that she has a newsletter available by request.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.