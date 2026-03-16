Kachemak Bay annual winter King salmon tournament delayed due to weather

Silas Firth, Marketing Director with the Chamber, reported these details that lead to the delay:

“The four keys that we've been looking at are that the entrance of the harbor is just full of ice. There's a little bit of a channel that boats are pushing through right now, but it's really not safe condition wise. Just the entrance of the harbor. There's a ton of ice built up in the harbor, through all the slips, and we typically moor. There's a couple 100 boats that will overnight more and fill all those vacant spots, and there's really no place to put them right now. Then the launch ramp is really icy right now, which, again, could be graded and sanded, but it's it's a safety concern there as well. And then just the stress on the infrastructure as boats are pushing through that ice. All that ice is pushing that stresses all the vessels that are in the harbor, and the infrastructure of the harbor as well. So with the current amount of ice and the extended forecast not showing any strong westerly wind to potentially shift it out, and no warming temperatures to change it.

Since opening, the event was cancelled once during the era of Covid infection and previously delayed due to weather conditions. Firth reported that it has also been delayed multiple times due to wind and small craft advisories, the last time it was delayed due to ice was 2007

Although there's been a few more recent years where it's a concern. “It's been a long time since we've seen anything like this this late in the year. Very unusual,” Firth said.

The biggest challenge and concern for the delay is the out-of-town anglers intending to visit. Firth explained this in more detail, “A lot of people come from Anchorage and the Kenai Soldotna area. We do have some out of staters as well. Which, of course, are the people that are really calling trying to change flights. But I would say the majority of people are not from Homer. We definitely have a local presence but a lot of people are from further up the Peninsula and in the Anchorage and Valley area.”

The Homer Chamber of Commerce, event host, consults regularly with area Fish and Game biologists to ensure that the one-day tournament will not have a negative impact on Lower Cook Inlet king salmon population.

In a preview document published by the Chamber, Fish and Game is quoted to provide information on biological features of King salmon in the marine region open to the tournament:

Most of the Chinook salmon caught in the open water of Kachemak Bay are ‘feeder king salmon’ or ‘winter king salmon,’ which weigh anywhere from 10 pounds to more than 50 pounds. These fish are not ready to return to their home streams outside of Cook Inlet to spawn and are feeding and growing in the saltwaters before making their journey to their spawning grounds. Feeder king salmon are present in Kachemak Bay throughout the year…

According to published tournament rules: all anglers must have a ADFG fishing license and a veiled king salmon stamp and comply with state sport fishing regulations Anglers must also complete a tournament entry registration form prior to fishing. There are two divisions to the event: adult and junior. Additional regulations including information on event boundaries, communication, weigh-in requirements, cancellation and more details are available via the Chamber tournament website homerwinterking.com . The website notes: Since 2021, the tournament has averaged over $200,000 in annual cash prizes and the champion fish has averaged $77,910. In addition, another $30,000 in merchandise prizes are given away through drawings and prize packages. Registration is available online and the site provides details on information that must be provided. The Chamber can also be contacted at 907-235-7740.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.